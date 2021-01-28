NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 Match 24

NS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20

Northern Spirit vs Auckland Hearts Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NS-W vs AH-W at Seddon Park, Hamilton: In the 24th match of the Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 tournament, Northern Spirit will take on Auckland Hearts at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday. The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 NS-W vs AH-W match will start at 11:40 AM IST – January 10 Sunday. Northern Spirit have played eight games so far and have won three of them as they are at the fourth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, their opponents, Auckland Hearts have played six matches and won four out of them and are at the third spot on the table. This tournament seems to be the season of comebacks and it would not come as a surprise to anyone if one of team stages a great comeback in this game.

TOSS: The Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20 toss between Northern Spirit and Auckland Hearts will take place at 11:10 AM IST.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

NS-W vs AH-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Annie Ewart

Batsmen Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Katie Perkins (VC)

All-Rounders Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Anna Peterson

Bowlers Jesse Prasad, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Arlene Kelly, Holly Huddleston (C)

NS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Spirit: Brooke Halliday, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield

Auckland Hearts: Frankie Mackay (c), Sarah Asmussen, Missy Banks, Nat Cox, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (wk), Emma Kench, Amy Satterthwaite, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu

NS-W vs AH-W Squads

Northern Spirit Squad: Brooke Halliday, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Kate Anderson, Lucy Boucher, Annie Ewart, Caitlin Gurrey, Lauren Heaps, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson, Makayla Templeton, Charlotte Sarsfield, Georgina Harris

Auckland Hearts Squad: Lauren Down, Bella Armstrong, Holly Huddlestone, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Molly Penfold, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Roz McNeill

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NS-W Dream11 Team/ AH-W Dream11 Team/ Northern Spirit Dream11 Player List/ Auckland Hearts Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Women’s Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.