NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 Match 8: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Match at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei, 2:30 AM IST December 5, Saturday

NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21

Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women Dream11 Team Prediction Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NS-W vs CM-W at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Hallyburton Johnstone Shield is all set to get underway on Saturday in New Zealand. In another exciting contest of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21, Northern Districts Women will take on SCanterbury Women in the match 8 at Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei. The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 NS-W vs CM-W match will begin at 02.30 PM IST – December 5 in India. Both the teams have played two matches so far in the tournament and they have been dominant with their form and have won both of them. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 8- NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury WomenDream11 Tips, NS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs, NS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

TOSS: The Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 Match 8 toss between Northern Districts Women vs Canterbury Women will take place at 02.00 AM (IST) – December 5 in India.

Time: 02.30 AM IST.

Venue: Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batswomen Katie Gurrey, Georgina Harris, Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Kirsty Nation

All-Rounders Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim (c), Brooke Halliday

Bowlers Charlotte Sarsfield, Lea Tahuhu, Shriya Naidu

NS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Districts Women Predicted Playing XI: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey, Georgina Harris, Charlotte Sarsfield, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Shriya Naidu, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel.

Canterbury Women Predicted Playing XI: Laura Hughes, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Lea Tahuhu, Jessica Simmons, Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Natalie Cox, Sarah Asmussen.

NS-W vs CM-W Squads

Northern Districts Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey, Georgina Harris, Charlotte Sarsfield, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Shriya Naidu, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Lauren Heaps, Olivia Lobb, Kayley Knight, Holly Topp, Alisha Rout, Kate Anderson, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lily Mulivai, Emma Baker.

Canterbury Women: Laura Hughes, Amy Satterthwaite, Kirsty Nation, Frances Mackay, Kate Ebrahim, Lea Tahuhu, Jessica Simmons, Emma Kench, Gabby Sullivan, Natalie Cox, Sarah Asmussen, Jacinta Savage, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Georgia Edge, Melissa Banks, Kate Sims, Kirsty Havill.

