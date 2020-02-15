Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Prediction, Women’s National Cricket League – Cricket Tips For Today’s NSW-W vs WF-W: The Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) is the national competition for women’s cricket in Australia. The league competition involves the six member teams playing each other in two 50-over limited-over matches, with the side finishing at the top of the table after the preliminary rounds earning the right to host the best-of-three finals series. The winner of the finals series wins the Ruth Preddey Cup. From 2007 08 onwards the finals series as reduced to a single match as Twenty20 matches were introduced.

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Chloe Piparo, Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson, Megan Banting (WK), Heather Graham (VC), Nicole Bolton (C), Rene Farrell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lisa Griffith, Taneale Peschel

NSW-W vs WF-W Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Lisa Griffith (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, Stella Campbell

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Nicole Bolton, Rene Farrell

Vice-captain Options: Chloe Piparo, Emma King

Squads

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (C), Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Ash Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Emma Inglis Ash King, and Taneale Peschel

New South Wales Women: Lisa Griffith (C), Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Phoebe Litchfield, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, and Tahlia Wilson

