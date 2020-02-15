<h2><strong>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</strong></h2> <p></p>Dream11 Team New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women Prediction, Women's National Cricket League - Cricket Tips For Today's NSW-W vs WF-W: The Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) is the national competition for women's cricket in Australia. The league competition involves the six member teams playing each other in two 50-over limited-over matches, with the side finishing at the top of the table after the preliminary rounds earning the right to host the best-of-three finals series. The winner of the finals series wins the Ruth Preddey Cup. From 2007 08 onwards the finals series as reduced to a single match as Twenty20 matches were introduced. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between New South Wales Women vs Western Australia Women will take place at 4:00 AM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 4:30 AM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>North Sydney Oval, Sydney <p></p><h2><strong>My Dream11 Team</strong></h2> <p></p>Chloe Piparo, Naomi Stalenberg, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson, Megan Banting (WK), Heather Graham (VC), Nicole Bolton (C), Rene Farrell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lisa Griffith, Taneale Peschel <p></p><h2><strong>NSW-W vs WF-W</strong><strong> Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>New South Wales Women: </strong>Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Lisa Griffith (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, Stella Campbell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Western Australia Women: </strong>Chloe Piparo (C), Ash Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Megan Banting (WK), Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, Emma King <p></p><h2><strong>Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Captain Options: </strong>Nicole Bolton, Rene Farrell <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-captain Options: </strong>Chloe Piparo, Emma King <p></p><h2><strong>Squads</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Western Australia Women: </strong>Chloe Piparo (C), Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Ash Day, Amy Edgar, Heather Graham, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Kath Hempenstall, Emma Inglis Ash King, and Taneale Peschel <p></p> <p></p><strong>New South Wales Women: </strong>Lisa Griffith (C), Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Saskia Horley, Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Phoebe Litchfield, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Linsey Smith, and Tahlia Wilson <p></p><h2><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ NSW-W Dream11 Team/ WF-W Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Women Dream11 Team/ Western Australia Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</strong></h2>