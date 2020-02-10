<h2><strong>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Dream11 Team New South Wales vs England Lions Prediction, England Lions Tour of New South Wales - Cricket Tips For Today's NSW-XI vs EN-A:</strong> The England Lions cricket team toured Australia from 2 February to 5 March 2020 to play five unofficial ODIs matches (3 matches against Australia XI and 2 matches against New South Wales) and three unofficial Tests (one each match against Australia XI, Australia A and New South Wales).[1][2] <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between New South Wales vs England Lions will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 4:30 AM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Drummoyne Oval, Sydney <p></p><h2><strong>My Dream11 Team</strong></h2> <p></p>Justin Avendano, James Campbell, Laurie Evans, Sam Hain (C), James Bracey (WK), Lewis Gregory, Daniel Lawrence (VC), Arjun Nair, Matthew Alexander, Mason Crane, Brydon Carse <p></p><h2><strong>NSW-XI vs EN-A</strong><strong> Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>New South Wales: </strong>Justin Avendano, James Campbell, Arjun Nair (C), Josh Clarke, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Tom Jagot, Luke Ohrynowski, Ross Pawson, Harmon Sandhu, Nick Stapleton, Matthew Alexander <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Lions: </strong>James Bracey (WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory (C), Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson <p></p><h2><strong>Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Captain Options: </strong>Sam Hain, Daniel Lawrence <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-captain Options: </strong>Laurie Evans, Arjun Nair <p></p><h2><strong>Squads</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>England Lions: </strong>James Bracey(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory(c), Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Tom Abell, Mason Crane, Henry Brookes, Ben Cox, Richard Gleeson, Will Jacks, Matt Milnes <p></p> <p></p><strong>New South Wales: </strong>Ryan Gibson(c), Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Ben Manenti, Arjun Nair, Hayden Kerr, Ryan Hackney, Nathan McAndrew, Mickey Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis <p></p><h2><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Dream11 Team/ England Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</strong></h2>