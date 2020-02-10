Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team New South Wales vs England Lions Prediction, England Lions Tour of New South Wales – Cricket Tips For Today’s NSW-XI vs EN-A: The England Lions cricket team toured Australia from 2 February to 5 March 2020 to play five unofficial ODIs matches (3 matches against Australia XI and 2 matches against New South Wales) and three unofficial Tests (one each match against Australia XI, Australia A and New South Wales).[1][2]

TOSS – The toss between New South Wales vs England Lions will take place at 4:30 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Justin Avendano, James Campbell, Laurie Evans, Sam Hain (C), James Bracey (WK), Lewis Gregory, Daniel Lawrence (VC), Arjun Nair, Matthew Alexander, Mason Crane, Brydon Carse

NSW-XI vs EN-A Probable Playing XIs

New South Wales: Justin Avendano, James Campbell, Arjun Nair (C), Josh Clarke, Jonathan Cook, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Tom Jagot, Luke Ohrynowski, Ross Pawson, Harmon Sandhu, Nick Stapleton, Matthew Alexander

England Lions: James Bracey (WK), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory (C), Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Mason Crane, Richard Gleeson

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Sam Hain, Daniel Lawrence

Vice-captain Options: Laurie Evans, Arjun Nair

Squads

England Lions: James Bracey(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Daniel Lawrence, Lewis Gregory(c), Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Tom Abell, Mason Crane, Henry Brookes, Ben Cox, Richard Gleeson, Will Jacks, Matt Milnes

New South Wales: Ryan Gibson(c), Nicholas Bertus, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Ben Manenti, Arjun Nair, Hayden Kerr, Ryan Hackney, Nathan McAndrew, Mickey Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ New South Wales Dream11 Team/ England Lions Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more