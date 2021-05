NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Ireland ODD Match - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playi

NWW vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Ireland ODD Match – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For North West Warriors vs Munster Reds, 3:15 PM IST, 6th May.

TOSS: The Ireland ODD match toss between North West Warriors vs Munster Reds will take place at 2:40 PM IST May 6 Thursday.

Time: 3:15 PM IST.

Venue: Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton.

NWW vs MUR My Dream11 Team

Peter Moor, Stephen Doheny, William Porterfield, Graham Kennedy, Greg Ford, Murray Commins, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Graham Hume

Captain – Peter Moor, Vice-captain – William Potterfield.

NWW vs MUR Probable Playing XIs

North West Warriors – Andy McBrine, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young, Graham Kennedy, William McClintock, Nathan McGuire.

Munster Reds – Curtis Campher, Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor

NWW vs MUR Squads

North West Warriors Andy McBrine (C), Ross Allen, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy, Nathan McGuire, Conor Olphert, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Will Smale, Craig Young.

Munster Reds Curtis Campher (C), Aaron Cawley, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Greg Ford, Matt Ford, Fionn Hand, Tyrone Kane, Seamus Lynch, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, Peter Moor, Amish Sidhu

