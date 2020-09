NWW vs NK Dream11 Hints And Tips Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Northern Knights vs North West Warrior Cricket Match 2 At Bready Cricket Club September 15, 2:45 PM IST Tuesday

NWW vs NK Dream11 Hints And Tips Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For

NWW vs NK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NWW vs NK Match 2 Dream11 Tips And Hints, Bready Cricket Club: The opening match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy on September 10 was abandoned. In the second match today, Northern Knights will lock horns with North West Warrior.

A total of six matches have been scheduled during the series which will be played at Bready, Shaw’s Bridge, Comber and Malahide.

Below are the fixtures

September 10: Northern Knights vs North West Warriors

September 15: North West Warriors vs Northern Knights

September 17: Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights

September 22: North West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning

September 26: Northern Knights vs Leinster Lightning

September 28: Leinster Lightning vs North West Warriors

Northern Knights vs North West Warrior TOSS TIME: 2:15 PM IST

Match Starts At: 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Bready Cricket Club

NWW vs NK My Dream11 Team

James McCollum (captain), Graham Hume (vice-captain), Mark Adair, Gary Wilson, Andy McBrine, David Delany, Graeme McCarter, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, David Rankin, Boyd Rankin

Northern Knights vs North West Warrior Full Squads

Northern Knights: Mark Adair, George Ross Adair, David Delany, Jacob Mulder, Josh Manley, Neil Rock, James Cameron, Marc Ellison, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Gary Wilson, Ruhan Pretorius, Shane Getkate, Graeme McCarter

North West Warriors: David Rankin, Nathan McGuire, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Fiachra Tucker, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Ryan Hunter, Stuart Thompson, Andy McBrine, William Smale, Graham Hume, Graham Kennedy

