Dream11 Team New Zealand Over-50s vs West Indies Over-50s Prediction, Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s NZ-50 vs WI-50: The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Over-50s vs West Indies Over-50s will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Main Oval, Rondebosch Boys High School, Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Andrew Hore, Julian Charles, Ishwar Maraj, Mason Robinson (WK), Hafiz Mohamed, Adrian Dale, Richard Petrie (C), Fareed Hosein, Dean Askew, Andrew Nuttall (VC), Dave Leonard

NZ-50 vs WI-50 Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Over-50s: Mason Robinson (WK), Neil Ronaldson, Bert Horner/Dean Read, Andrew Hore, Adrian Dale (C), Richard Petrie, Andrew Nutall, Dave Leonard, Glen White, Martin Pennefather, Dean Askew

West Indies Over-50s: Ishwar Maraj, Rajendra Sadeo, Narine Bidhesi, Sudesh Dhaniram, Julian Charles, Azad Mohammed, Fareed Hosein, Zaman Amin (C), Hafiz Mohamed (WK), Balwant Singh, Kenny Girdharry

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Richard Petrie, Mason Robinson

Vice-captain Options: Sudesh Dhaniram, Zaman Amin

Squads

West Indies Over-50s: Rick Ali, Allison Johnson, Krish Harricharan, Howard Jodhan, Mark Audain, Ishwar Maraj, Rajendra Sadeo, Narine Bidhesi, Sudesh Dhaniram, Julian Charles, Azad Mohammed, Fareed Hosein, Zaman Amin (C), Hafiz Mohamed, Balwant Singh, Kenny Girdharry

New Zealand Over-50s: Mason Robinson, Andrew Hore, Adrian Dale (C), Richard Petrie, Neil Ronaldson, Bert Horner, Dean Read, Andrew Nutall, Dave Leonard, Kelvin Scott, Jon Cleland, Dean Busch, Stephen Hewson, Glen White, Martin Pennefather, John Garry, Dean Askew

