NZ-50 vs ZIM-50 Dream11 Team Prediction, Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 15, Division B: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips New Zealand Over-50s vs Zimbabwe Over-50s at Cape Town Cricket Club 1:45 PM IST:

The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

Preview:

Zimbabwe and New Zealand will lock horns in the match 15 of the ongoing Over-50s World Cup in South Africa. New Zealand have won both their matches so far beating the West Indies and Canada rather comfortably.

TOSS – The toss between New Zealand Over-50s vs Zimbabwe Over-50s will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Cape Town Cricket Club

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Adrian Dale

Batters Andrew Hore, John Garry, Darrell Goodwin, Craig Evans

All-Rounders Richard Petrie, Neil Ronaldson (C)

Bowlers David Leonard, Andrew Nuttall (VC), Mike van Staden, Andrew Walton

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Over-50s

Wayne Parham, Eddo Brandes (C), Andrew Walton, Craig Evans, Darrell Goodwin, Mike van Staden, Brian Goodwin, Garry Spence, Timothy Bartlett, Sean Edwards, Kenyon Ziehl/Mark Burmester, Greg McDonald (WK).

New Zealand Over-50s

Andrew Hore, Richard Petrie, Adrian Dale (c/wk), John Garry, Dean Read, Bert Horner, David Leonard, Neil Ronaldson, Jon Cleland, Glen White, Andrew Nuttall, Stephen Hewson.

SQUADS

Zimbabwe Over-50s

Wayne Parham, Eddo Brandes (C), Andrew Walton, Craig Evans, Darrell Goodwin, Mike van Staden, Brian Goodwin, Garry Spence, Timothy Bartlett, Sean Edwards, Kenyon Ziehl/Mark Burmester, Greg McDonald (WK), Chris James, Kenyon Ziehl/Mark Burmester, Rory McWade, John Jameson.

New Zealand Over-50s

Andrew Hore, Richard Petrie, Adrian Dale (c/wk), John Garry, Dean Read, Bert Horner, David Leonard, Neil Ronaldson, Jon Cleland, Glen White, Andrew Nuttall, Stephen Hewson, Dean Askew, Stephen Hewson, Dean Busch, Mason Robinson, Kelvin Scott

