<h2><strong>Dream11 Tips And Predictions</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Dream11 Team New Zealand A vs India A Prediction, Ford Trophy 2019-20 - Cricket Tips For Today's 3rd unofficial ODI NZ-A vs IN-A: </strong>The third and final unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand will be played on Sunday at Hagley Oval. The three-match series is levelled up at 1-1. After going down by 5 wickets in the first fixture, New Zealand A bounced back in style and secured 29 runs win in the second game. The three-match ODI series will be followed by two unofficial tests scheduled to be played at Christchurch from January 20 and Lincoln from February 07. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS - The toss between New Zealand A vs India A will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: 3:30 AM IST</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Hagley Oval, Christchurch <p></p><h2><strong>My Dream11 Team</strong></h2> <p></p>Ishan Kishan (WK), Glenn Philips, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw (C), George Worker, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya (VC), Jimmy Neesham, Mohammed Siraj, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson <p></p><h2><strong>NZ-A vs IN-A</strong><strong> Probable Playing XIs</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand A: </strong>Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie, Tom Bruce (c), George Worker, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Tom Blundell (wk), Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A: </strong>Mohammed Siraj, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Porel, Mayank Agarwal (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Prithvi Shaw <p></p><h2><strong>Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>Captain Options: </strong>Prithvi Shaw, Jimmy Neesham <p></p> <p></p><strong>Vice-captain Options: </strong>Krunal Pandya, George Worker <p></p><h2><strong>Squads</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>India A: </strong>Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Shubman Gill (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand A: </strong>Rachin Ravindra, Todd Astle, Jacob Duffy, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce (C), Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Ollie Newton, James Neesham, Ajaz Patel, Tom Blundell <p></p><h2><strong>Check Dream11 Prediction/ NZ-A Dream11 Team/ IN-A Dream11 Team/ New Zealand A Dream11 Team/ India A Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</strong></h2>