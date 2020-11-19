NZ A vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction Practice Match 1: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today’s New Zealand A vs West Indies Match at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, at 3:30 AM IST November 20 Friday

NZ A vs WI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Practice Match 1

New Zealand A vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction Practice Match 1 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NZ A vs WI at John Davies Oval, Queenstown. The excitement of Test cricket returns in NZ as Practice Match 1 between New Zealand A and West Indies is all set to get underway on Friday. The Practice Match 1 NZ A vs WI match will begin at 03:30 AM IST – November 20 in India. The New Zealand A side has included only one capped player in the squad: Henry Nicholls while West Indies will to put out their strongest team on the ground to get in the groove of upcoming series against NZ’s senior team. West Indies will took to adapt in the New Zealand conditions with the game and it will help in selecting their ideal Playing XI for future games according to the conditions. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Practice Match 1 – NZ A vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand A vs West Indies Dream11 Tips, NZ A vs WI, NZ A vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Practice Match 1.

TOSS: The Practice Match 1 toss between New Zealand A vs West Indies will take place at 3.00 AM (IST) – November 20 in India.

Time: 3.30 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper Shane Dowrich

Batsman Devon Conway (VC), Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite

All-Rounders Roston Chase (C), Michael Rippon, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers Kemar Roach, Shanon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

New Zealand A vs West Indies Squad

New Zealand A: Dane Cleaver, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Henry Cooper, Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Ken McClure, Joe Carter, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rae

West Indies: Shane Dowrich, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI Dream11 Team/ NZ A Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Prediction/ New Zealand A vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Practice Match 1/ Online Cricket Tips and more.