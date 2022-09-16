Auckland: Right-arm pace bowler Blair Tickner and top-order limited-over batter Finn Allen have got their first New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contracts, effectively filling the vacancies created by the departures of pace-bowling stalwart Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, respectively. Tickner has played six ODIs and 11 T20s for the Black Caps, while 23-year-old Wellington batsman Allen has already represented his country in eight ODIs and 13 T20s. Both featured on New Zealand’s tours of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, and Allen also played in the most recent series in the West Indies and Australia.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said each of the newcomers to the central contracts list had been close to the top-20 announced in May, and had taken their opportunities in the interim.

“Blair’s been in Black Caps squads for all three formats over the past 12 months, which is testament to his progress,” Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“He’s a bowler who just keeps improving and we’ve been particularly impressed with his red-ball development, which saw him in the recent squads for the England and South Africa Tests. He knows the environment, understands his role, and bowls with good pace and aggression.”

Stead said Allen deserved his promotion on the basis of the skill-set he offered, and the form demonstrated so far.

“Finn clearly has huge talent and potential,” he said. “He’s shown he’s up to the international level in his limited opportunities to date. In particular, his match-winning 96 against West Indies on a difficult wicket in Barbados showed his class and maturity.”

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was offered one of the available contracts but declined — on the basis of pre-arranged agreements he had already struck with overseas domestic leagues.

As with other non-contracted players, Neesham will still be considered for New Zealand selection when available.

We’ve Lost Our Identity, Says Former New Zealand Cricketer Craig Cumming

“I think we’ve lost our identity,” Cumming told SENZ Mornings earlier in the week.

“(We don’t know) who our best players are, and I think the players might’ve lost a little bit of an understanding of what their roles are,” said the former New Zealand batter.

“We’ve got to find that really quickly because we’re at the top of the tree and we’re going down the hill (on) the other side pretty quickly. We’ve got to find our best team and actually get them understanding the style of cricket we want to play because I don’t think it’s a mental barrier with Australia, I really don’t, I just think at the moment… for some reason, they seem to go up and we don’t,” he reckons.

“I think this is not just against Australia, I think we need to find our identity,” he added. Cumming added that dependable batter Ross Taylor’s retirement had upset the balance of the team, as his combination with skipper Williamson helped the Kiwis to several memorable successes, most notably the World Test Championship title triumph against India last year,” added Cumming.

“We’ve also lost Ross Taylor (who was) a world-class number four, and number four is a really important position in one-day cricket. Ross was averaging in the mid-40s, his record (was) as good as anyone in the world. You also probably forget the calmness and the confidence that he gives players in the changing room, I mean, often that could just be a simple word of, ‘Trust yourself… let’s go out, trust me’,” he further added.

“We’ve lost Ross and Kane’s (Williamson) not in great form, so when you think about our success in the last sort of 10 years, it’s been built on those two in the middle order. We’ve lost one of the major rocks and the other one’s battling a wee bit with form. I think he’ll come right — Kane — but it’s just taking him some time,” Cumming concluded.

