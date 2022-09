NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain,

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Legends vs South Africa Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For National T20 Cup, Match 21, At Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

Toss: The match toss between New Zealand Legends & South Africa Legends will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

NZ-L vs SA-L My Dream11 Team

Morne van Vyk, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Jonty Rhodes (vc), Johan van der Wath, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich, Johan Botha, Makhaya Ntini, Shane Bond, Eddie Leie.

NZ-L vs SA-L Probable XI

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (c), Jason Spice, NT Broom, CD McMillan, JDP Oram, Scott Styris, AP Devcich, GJ Hopkins, Shane Bond, BP Martin, Hamish Bennet.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (c), AN Petersen, AG Puttick, H Davids, JA Rudolph, M Ntini, MN van Wyk, E Leie, GJP Kruger, Johan Botha, JJ van der Wath.