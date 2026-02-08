add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source
×
  • Home
  • News
  • NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 powers New Zealand to win over Afghanistan in Chennai

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 powers New Zealand to win over Afghanistan in Chennai

New Zealand launched their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 5-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Group D at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

user-circle cricketcountry.com Written by Srijal Upadhyay
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 03:21 PM (IST)
Edited: Feb 08, 2026, 03:24 PM (IST)

Tim Seifert Fifty
Tim Seifert Fifty

New Zealand launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in their Group D opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. Chasing 183, NZ reached the target in 17.5 overs, led by Tim Seifert’s aggressive 65 off 42 balls and a crucial 74-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

TRENDING NOW

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

About the Author

india.com Authors

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s ...Read More

Tags: