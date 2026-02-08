This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 powers New Zealand to win over Afghanistan in Chennai
New Zealand launched their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 5-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Group D at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
New Zealand launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in their Group D opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. Chasing 183, NZ reached the target in 17.5 overs, led by Tim Seifert’s aggressive 65 off 42 balls and a crucial 74-run stand with Glenn Phillips.
TRENDING NOW
For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/