NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s explosive 65 powers New Zealand to win over Afghanistan in Chennai

New Zealand launched their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 5-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Group D at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Tim Seifert Fifty

New Zealand launched their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 5-wicket win over Afghanistan in their Group D opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Sunday. Chasing 183, NZ reached the target in 17.5 overs, led by Tim Seifert’s aggressive 65 off 42 balls and a crucial 74-run stand with Glenn Phillips.

TRENDING NOW

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/