India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was at it again with his self-deprecating humour over his batting prowess. The Haryana-born took to Twitter on the eve of the third T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton and posted a collage featuring India captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and Chahal himself. All the three are playing the uppercut or the ramp shot.

During a practice session in the past, Chahal was trying to fine-tune that shot. He posted a picture of that on Instagram. Now, he has pulled that from his archive and weaved this joke around it. Chahal is a lower-order batsman unlike Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who are top-order batters.

Chahal captioned the post as, “When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters”.

When they trying to copy my shot 😂🤣😜 not bad keep it up youngsters 🙈🙏🏻 @BCCI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8 Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 28, 2020

The roast backfired as Chahal got roasted himself for the post. Here is how fans reacted:

Now Yuzi also taking up the additional roles of -Fitness Instructor -Batting “Innovative shots” Coach What more champ ? Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) January 28, 2020

After seeing this Virat & rahul to chahal😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/baKA3cVvKL Ctrl C + Ctrl V (@thalapathy_modi) January 28, 2020

He’s gonna become KL rahul Ankit Giri (@Ankitgiri145) January 28, 2020

We want you to open for RCB❤ Khushi 🌸 (@Asli_Khushi) January 28, 2020

Jis din @klrahul11 balling krne aayega us din tumhara bhi team se patta kat jayega. Vivek Sahu (@VivekRsahu) January 28, 2020

Not long back, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill used Hindi cuss word on the Indian leggie in a jovial mood after the second T20I at Eden Park, Auckland and the act grabbed eyeballs.

In the series thus far, he has not lived up to the expectations but will look to contribute in the remaining games. In the series-opener, he picked up one wicket for 32 runs while in the second game, he went wicketless for 33 runs.

The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.