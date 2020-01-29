India leg-spinner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Yuzvendra-Chahal">Yuzvendra Chahal</a> was at it again with his self-deprecating humour over his batting prowess. The Haryana-born took to Twitter on the eve of the third T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton and posted a collage featuring India captain <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Virat-Kohli">Virat Kohli</a>, wicketkeeper-batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/KL-Rahul">KL Rahul</a> and Chahal himself. All the three are playing the uppercut or the ramp shot. <p></p> <p></p>During a practice session in the past, Chahal was trying to fine-tune that shot. He posted a picture of that on Instagram. Now, he has pulled that from his archive and weaved this joke around it. Chahal is a lower-order batsman unlike Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, who are top-order batters. <p></p> <p></p>Chahal captioned the post as, "When they are trying to copy my shot. Not bad keep it up youngsters". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When they trying to copy my shot &#x1f602;&#x1f923;&#x1f61c; not bad keep it up youngsters &#x1f648;&#x1f64f;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; <a href="https://t.co/1tirLi1eS8">pic.twitter.com/1tirLi1eS8</a></p> <p></p> Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1222198396481486849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The roast backfired as Chahal got roasted himself for the post. Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Now Yuzi also taking up the additional roles of <p></p>-Fitness Instructor <p></p>-Batting "Innovative shots" Coach <p></p>What more champ ?</p> <p></p> Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) <a href="https://twitter.com/Cricprabhu/status/1222201449972555776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">After seeing this Virat &amp; rahul to chahal&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/baKA3cVvKL">pic.twitter.com/baKA3cVvKL</a></p> <p></p> Ctrl C + Ctrl V (@thalapathy_modi) <a href="https://twitter.com/thalapathy_modi/status/1222211004840300545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He's gonna become KL rahul</p> <p></p> Ankit Giri (@Ankitgiri145) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ankitgiri145/status/1222208315674910720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We want you to open for RCB&#x2764;</p> <p></p> Khushi &#x1f338; (@Asli_Khushi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Asli_Khushi/status/1222204845765033985?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <p></p>After seeing this <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@klrahul11</a> hardcore fans be like:- <a href="https://t.co/Ke1TSIZvuT">pic.twitter.com/Ke1TSIZvuT</a></p> <p></p> Ritesh Guru (@RitGuru) <a href="https://twitter.com/RitGuru/status/1222201777505726464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/RSSzQSQncU">pic.twitter.com/RSSzQSQncU</a></p> <p></p> Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShreyasS_/status/1222207765764022275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Jis din <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@klrahul11</a> balling krne aayega us din tumhara bhi team se patta kat jayega.</p> <p></p> Vivek Sahu (@VivekRsahu) <a href="https://twitter.com/VivekRsahu/status/1222198895930798080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Chill yuzi bhai&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602;&#x1f602; <a href="https://t.co/Wn0RN8YQES">pic.twitter.com/Wn0RN8YQES</a></p> <p></p> saracastic&#x1f525; londa&#x1f5a4; (@RahulSi88043607) <a href="https://twitter.com/RahulSi88043607/status/1222214312892289024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill used Hindi cuss word on the Indian leggie in a jovial mood after the second T20I at Eden Park, Auckland and the act grabbed eyeballs. <p></p> <p></p>In the series thus far, he has not lived up to the expectations but will look to contribute in the remaining games. In the series-opener, he picked up one wicket for 32 runs while in the second game, he went wicketless for 33 runs. <p></p> <p></p>The fourth match will then be played on Friday in Wellington and the final T20I will be played on February 2 in Mount Maunganui.