LIVE BLOG

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Live: Pakistan opt to bat, New Zealand make 3 changes

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - February 21, 2026 6:47 PM IST

NZ vs PAK
NZ vs PAK

New Zealand playing XI

Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Here's what New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said after loss the toss

We have 3 changes. We have gone with an extra spinner Ish Sodhi instead of Kyle Jamieson. Lockie is back for Duffy. Could be a little bit different here (compared to the conditions in Chennai), but we have seen a lot of the games throughout the tournament here and we know the challenge they possess. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners.

Here's what Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said after win the toss
Here's what Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said after win the toss

We gonna bat first. We have one change. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have one pacer, Faheem Ashraf – he is a good all-rounder. So we have 2 pacers and lot of spin options. They are a quality side, we know that. We have to play our A game and that is what we look forward to today.

Toss!

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

