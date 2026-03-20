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NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live: New Zealand vs South Africa live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as New Zealand vs South Africa third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 20, 2026 12:04 PM IST

SA VS NZ
SA VS NZ

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