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NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live: New Zealand vs South Africa live scorecard and updates

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as New Zealand vs South Africa 4th T20I at SKY Stadium, Wellington.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 22, 2026 12:04 PM IST

NZ vs SA Live
NZ vs SA Live

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