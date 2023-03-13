NZ Vs SL 1st Test: Commentary Team's Epic Reaction To Thrilling Final Ball Drama Between New Zealand And Sri Lanka

The dramatic tug of war had everyone on their feet. A similar reaction was visible in the commentary box that had Russel Arnold, Craig McMillan, and Stephen Fleming

New Delhi: Team India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday. Team India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2021-23 cycle at The Oval starting from June 7, after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball win at the Hagley Oval on Monday.

Sri Lanka was the other team in contention for a spot in the WTC final. But now after losing the first Test to New Zealand by two wickets, it has cleared the path for India to go into the final and meet Australia in the summit clash.

With the Ahmedabad Test heading towards a draw, Sri Lanka needed to beat New Zealand 2-0 in the two-match Test series to qualify. But rain in Christchurch took an entire session away in their quest to defend 284 runs against the Blackcaps.

Kane Williamson's unbeaten 121, backed by Daryl Mitchell's outstanding 81 handed New Zealand a thrilling win and also ensured that India would meet Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7-11, nine days after the end of IPL 2023.

The whole match was no less than a thrilling movie and the final over was a nail-biting climax. NZ needed 1 run on the final ball. Asitha Fernando bowled a short ball to Williamson, which he missed but ran for a single. The keeper missed the throw at the striker's end.

However, Asitha Fernando received the ball and threw it into the non-striker's end, where Williamson took a dive to get into the crease. The ball hit the stumps but Williamson managed to beat it by a few inches.

The dramatic tug of war had everyone on their feet. A similar reaction was visible in the commentary box that had Russel Arnold, Craig McMillan, and Stephen Fleming. They were on the edge of their seats as the drama unfold on the final ball of the match.

(with inputs from IANS)