Sydney: New Zealand and Sri Lanka are battling it out in a crucial game of the T20 World Cup 2022. New Zealand started the tournament with a bang and defeated defending champions Australia by 89 runs. Their second game against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain. If they manage to beat Sri Lanka, it will significantly boost their chances of reaching the semis.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka defeated Ireland in the first game but lost to Australia in the previous outing. This is a crucial game for them as well because a loss will peg them back and they will have to win all their remaining games to have any chance of moving into the top 4.

Coming back to the game, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka. However, they didn’t get a great start as Finn Allen was clean bowled in the first over. Allen demolished the Australian pacers in the first game but he was not tested against quality spinners.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka made a smart move and asked Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the first over. The move worked wonders as Theekshana clean bowled Finn Allen. Meanwhile, New Zealand also lost Devon Conway and Kane Williamson to hand over the advantage to Sri Lanka. (wickets video will be made available soon)

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha