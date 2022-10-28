Sydney: Kane Williamson’s New Zealand would take on Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka side at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The winner of this match would straight away find them at the top of the table. The Kiwis are currently at the number 1 spot of group 1 with 3 points.

New Zealand had a dominant victory over the hosts and defending champions Aussies in their opening match but their second match against Afghanistan faced the wrath of rain as it got abandoned without a single ball being bowled. Sri Lanka won their first match against Ireland but the second match against Aussies. The current Asian Champions now have an opportunity to top the group 1 after defeating Kiwis.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

What date will T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be played?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be played?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

What time will T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka begin?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka be broadcasted?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

NZ vs SL Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay