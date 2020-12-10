Dream11 Tips And Prediction New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test

New Zealand vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs WI Test Series – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NZ vs WI at Basin Reserve, Wellington: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against West Indies beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve in order to be with his pregnant wife. Will Young will return for his second Test and bat at number three while Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps, head coach Gary Stead confirmed on Thursday. Williamson’s wife Sarah is due to give birth to their first child in “mid to late December”, according to stuff.co.nz. “It’s a decision we’ve come to in the best interests of him and Sarah,” Stead said. “Kane’s not the first person to have a baby and miss a Test match. Our thoughts and wishes are with Sarah and Kane at this time, and we want to make sure that first and foremost that mother and baby are well looked after,” he added.

Young scored five on debut opening in Hamilton during the first match, while Williamson was in sublime form as he scored his highest Test score of 251 which helped the hosts thrash West Indies by an innings and 134 runs at the Seddon Park. Courtesy his performance, the New Zealand skipper jumped up two places to join India’s Virat Kohli at the number two spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Williamson gained 74 points, moving from 812 to 886. Latham garnered his career-best points tally of 733 and tenth place on the table, thanks to his innings of 86.

TOSS: The 2nd Test match toss between New Zealand vs West Indies will take place at 3 AM IST – December 11, Friday.

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington.

NZ vs WI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen: Will Young, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders: Roston Chase, Jason Holder (VC)

Bowlers: Trent Boult (C), Neil Wagner, Alzarri Joseph, Tim Southee

NZ vs WI Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Daryl Mitchell/Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wk), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Shannon Gabriel.

NZ vs WI SQUADS

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, BJ Watling.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Keemo Paul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shimron Hetmyer

