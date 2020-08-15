OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Belgium Match August 15, 12:30 PM IST

OCC vs ECC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS Belgium T10 League is a two-day affair and will be hosted at the Belgian Oval in Gent, Belgium from August 15 to August 16, 2020.

The Belgium T10 League will see six teams participate Mechelen Eagles CC, Exiles CC, Hasselt CC, Beveren CC, Liege CC and Ostend CC. The teams have been divided into two groups of three.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoff stage which would comprise of Semifinal, Shield Final and Final. All the playoff games are scheduled for Sunday, August 16.

OCC vs ECC TOSS – 12:00 PM IST

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval in Gent

OCC vs ECC My Dream11 Team

Shafaqat Muhammad(captain), Zaman Farooq(vice-captain), Abdul Hai Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood, Jahanzeb Gul Rehman, Imtiaz Hussain, Sheraz Sheikh, Noorullah Sidiqi, Zadran Fahad, Noorullah Sidiqi.

OCC vs ECC Full Squads

Ostend Cricket Club

Shafqat Muhammad, Zaman Farooq, Omid Rahimi, Jhanzeb Gul Rehman, Deepank Mahajan, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Lovepreet Singh, Faisal Khaliq, Faisal Mahmood, Abdul Rehman Butt, Sheraz Sheikh, Mohammad Nadeem, Sharbi Khel Murad, Shahid Mohammad, Fahim Bhatti, Mazhar Mashal, Rasol Mohammad, Noorullah Sidiqi.

Exiles Cricket Club

Sultan Diwan-Ali, Amer Diwan Ali, Abdul Hai-Muhammad, Sulaiman Muhammad, Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussian, Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood, Imtiaz Hussain, Sohail Kalim, Soheel Hussain, Amin Gul Malikzai, Zadran Fahad, Jagjit Singh, Ali Abbas.

