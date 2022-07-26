New Delhi: Amidst the glamour of T20 Cricket and the charm of Test cricket, the ODI format has somewhat lost its significance among the players and fans. The retirement of Ben Stokes from ODI cricket gave rise to a debate about whether ODI cricket can sustain the pressure from the other two formats. Many experts believe that given the physical challenges of playing all three formats, it will be difficult for players to play all formats of the game thus they quit one format to prolong their careers. Since T20 cricket involves a lot of financial benefits and Test cricket being the ultimate format, ODI cricket might be the one that suffers the most.

Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said that ODIs should be reduced to 40 overs to make it keep its importance. “One-day cricket has become quite boring now. I would suggest to cut ODI cricket from 50 overs to 40 overs in order to make it entertaining,” Afridi had said on Samaa TV.

Now, former India coach Ravi Shastri has echoed the same sentiments. Shastri said that when ODI cricket started, it was played for 60 overs before being reduced to 50 overs, adding that it is time to further trim the format to make it entertaining.

“There is no harm in shortening the span of the game. When one-day cricket started, it was of 60 overs. When we won the World Cup in 1983, it was of 60 overs. After that, people thought that 60 overs were a bit too long. People found that span of overs between 20 to 40 hard to digest. So they reduced it from 60 to 50. So years have gone by now since that decision so why not reduce it from 50 to 40 now. Because you got to be forward-thinking and evolve. It stayed for 50 for too long,” he said during commentary in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies.