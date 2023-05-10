ODI World Cup 2023: India To Face Pakistan On October 15- Report

New Delhi: In the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which is slated to take place in October-November, the marquee India-Pakistan match is likely to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The location is the largest cricket stadium in the World Cup, with a capacity of over 1 lakh.

According to reports in cricbuzz, India's opening match will be played against Australia and is likely to be played in Chennai. Most awaited game against Pakistan will be on October 15, Sunday.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai are the designated venues, with Mohali and Nagpur missing out from the list. The Wankhede in Mumbai, which hosted the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup, is most likely to get a semifinal.

According to Indian Express, India's league games will take place in seven locations. If the hosts get to the final, Ahmedabad may see another game in addition to the India-Pakistan match.