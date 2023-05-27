Advertisement

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced On Sidelines Of WTC Final: Report

ODI World Cup schedule, which India will host in October and November later this year, will be announced on the sidelines of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month.

Updated: May 27, 2023 8:04 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: As discussed at the BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday, the ODI World Cup schedule, which India will host in October and November later this year, will be announced on the sidelines of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month.

Other than the 2023 ODI World Cup plan, it also talked about how all the state groups should follow particular criteria to choose strength and conditioning coaches to keep the players injury free.

Additionally talked about the plan that Grant Thornton will work closely with the BCCI on the upgradation of 15 stadiums reserved for the ODI World Cup. Even though the ODI World Cup has been held in India before, this will be the first time the country will host the global tournament completely on its own.

Team India's Second Shot At WTC Final

The WTC final between India and Australia will begin on June 7 at the Oval. This will be India's second consecutive appearance, meanwhile, Australia have qualified for the summit clash for the first time.

Meanwhile, several stadium renovations have already begun shortly after the Indian Premier League round-robin stage ended on May 21. The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and the Wankhde Stadium in Mumbai are among the not many where the remodel work has proactively begun.

In the meantime, the entire nation is getting ready for Sunday's crucial IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It has been reported that several Asian countries' cricket heads will attend the IPL 2023 final.

It is anticipated that the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah who is also the head of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will hold a meeting with all chiefs of cricket boards on the sidelines of the event to finalize the dates of the 2023 Asia Cup. that was earlier set to be host by Pakistan.

