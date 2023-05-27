ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Likely To Be Announced On Sidelines Of WTC Final: Report

New Delhi: As discussed at the BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday, the ODI World Cup schedule, which India will host in October and November later this year, will be announced on the sidelines of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month.

Other than the 2023 ODI World Cup plan, it also talked about how all the state groups should follow particular criteria to choose strength and conditioning coaches to keep the players injury free.

Additionally talked about the plan that Grant Thornton will work closely with the BCCI on the upgradation of 15 stadiums reserved for the ODI World Cup. Even though the ODI World Cup has been held in India before, this will be the first time the country will host the global tournament completely on its own.