ODI World Cup 2027 without Rohit Sharma? BCCI reportedly not looking at him?

Team India is playing the second match of the ODI series against England. They easily defeated the hosts in the first match. Winning the second game means sealing the ODI series against England, after facing a massive defeat in the T20I series.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI future in doubt after fresh reports

However, in the middle of the second ODI, there’s an updated arrival of star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and iconic knocks, Rohit Sharma.

According to Indian Express reports, Rohit Sharma could retire from ODI cricket after the third and final match against England at Lord’s. Reports also claim that the BCCI’s senior selection committee has informed the veteran opener that the team is preparing for the future after the series. It is believed that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors recently met Rohit and discussed the team’s plans with him.

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â€œThe Indian selection committee is learnt to have spoken to Sharma alongside coach Gautam Gambhir last week and have laid down their plans going forward. The selection committee wants to give a chance to youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been waiting in the wings, and it’s clear that the committee is not looking at Sharma in the role for the 2027 50-over World Cup,â€ the report states.

“Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court to decide his future,” they added.

Rohit Sharma aims for memorable farewell amid retirement rumors

However, the report also claimed that legendary player, Rohit Sharma is not happy with the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “It is learnt Sharma spoke to a few BCCI officials too on the sidelines of the England series, and the opener wasnâ€™t happy with the decision.“

The next match could be the final game for Rohit Sharma in his ODI career. To make it memorable, he needs to perform well and make his last innings iconic by smashing a good innings from his bat, as in the recent two innings against England. Rohit Sharma won’t be able to show his magic and depart for early scores. In the second ODI, Rohit Sharma was seen in a great flow, but was dismissed for 26 runs off 47 balls, including one six and one four.