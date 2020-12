ODJ v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha T20 League Match 6

Dream11 Team Prediction

ODJ v OPU: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha T20 League Match 6:

The Jaguars lock horns with the Pumas in match No 6 of the ongoing Odisha T20 League on Tuesday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both sides will look to get their first win of the season after suffering a loss in their tournament openers. You can live stream the match on FanCode App.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 match toss between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Pumas will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODJ v OPU My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Kameshwar Barik

Batsmen Sunil Sahoo, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shamsul Khan, Abhinash Nayak

All-rounders Prayash Singh, Girija Rout, Pratik Das

Bowlers Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Jitendra Thapa

ODJ v OPU Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad.

ODJ v OPU Squads

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODJ Dream11 Team/ OPU Dream11 Team/ Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Tips/ Odisha Pumas Dream11 Team Tips/ Dream11 Guru Tips MGM Odisha T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.