ODT v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha T20 League Match 7 December 30, 2020

ODT v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha T20 League Match 7 Decemb

ODT vs ODJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODT vs ODJ at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In the seventh match of the Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will face Odisha Jaguars in Cuttack today. Tigers have won one and lost one of their two matches so far. However, their opponents for today Jaguar have lost both their matches. Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ODT v ODJ, Dream11 Odisha T20, Odisha Tigers Dream11 Team Player List, Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars T20 match, Online Cricket Tips ODT v ODJ T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Odisha T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 Odisha T20.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 match toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Jaguars will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT vs ODJ My Dream11 Team

Amin Khan (captain), Lagnajit Samal (vice-captain), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Shamsul Khan, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, Manoj Kashyap

ODT vs ODJ Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Girija Sankar Barik, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Amin Khan, Rakesh Gochhayat, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Shekhar Majhi

Odisha Jaguars: Sunil Sahoo, Kshyama Bal, Girjia Rout, Shamsul Khan, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Nihar Bhuyan

ODT vs ODJ Squads

Odisha Tigers: Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat, B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan, Sangram Majhi

Odisha Jaguars: Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ODT Dream11 Team/ ODJ Dream11 Team/ Odisha Tigers Dream11 Player List/ Odisha Jaguars Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Odisha T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.