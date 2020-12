ODT v ODC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20 2020 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:40 PM IST December 27 Sunday

ODT v ODC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Odisha T20 2020 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs Dream11 Team Prediction Odisha T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODT v ODC at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: In the second match of the Odisha T20 tournament, Odisha Tigers will take on Odisha Cheetahs at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. The Odisha T20 ODT v ODC match will start at 7:40 PM IST – December 27. A total of 32 games will be played over 19 days, with the final scheduled to be played on January 19. In the second match of the tournament, Odisha Cheetahs will go one on one against Odisha Tigers. Six teams will be competing in this tournament to take home the prestigious Odisha T20 League – Odisha Cheetahs, Odisha Tigers, Odisha Lions, Odisha Panthers, Odisha Pumas, Odisha Jaguars. A total of 33 matches will be played over a course of the next three weeks. Both Cheetahs and Tigers have some quality players in their line-up and it will be perfect opportunity for the youngsters to step up for the big occasion.

TOSS: The Odisha T20 toss between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Cheetahs will take place at 7.10 PM IST.

Time: 7:40 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

ODT v ODC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Bibhu Mallick (vc), Suman Mohapatra

Batsmen Anwesh Das, Shamsul Khan, Anurag Sarangi

All-rounders Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Abhishek Raut (C)

Bowlers Lagnajit Samal, Badal Bhol, Manoj Barik

ODT v ODC Probable Playing XIs

Odisha Tigers: Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal.

Odisha Cheetahs: Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep.

ODT v ODC Squads

Odisha Tigers: Rajkishan Patel, Debasish Samantray, Ayush Naik, Amin Khan, Rupak Pradhan, Dibyashakti Chakraborty, Shekhar Majhi, Sanjay Das, B Shiva, Minal Parida, Samir Mandal, Rakesh Gochhayat, Uttsab Bhoi, Girija Barik, Samir Mandal, Sangram S Majhi, Minal Parida, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das.

Odisha Cheetahs: Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

