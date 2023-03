OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for European League T10, At Cartama Oval 4:00 PM IST

Best players list of OEI vs AKIF, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team OEI vs AKIF Dream11 Team Prediction OEI vs AKIF 2023: Best players list of OEI vs AKIF, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of OEI vs AKIF, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Ariana AKIF Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Oeiras vs Ariana AKIF will take place at 03:30 PM IST The match toss between Oeiras vs Ariana AKIF will take place at 03:30 PM IST

Start Time: March 17, Friday, 04:00 PM IST March 17, Friday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval Cartama Oval

OEI vs AKIF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields

Batters: Nicholas Smit, Debarchan Dash, Azher Andani, Pawan Kumar Nicholas Smit, Debarchan Dash, Azher Andani, Pawan Kumar

All-rounders: Naser Baluch, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan-II, Dheeraj Malhotra Naser Baluch, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan-II, Dheeraj Malhotra

Bowlers: Sedik Sahak Sedik Sahak

OEI vs AKIF Probable XI

OEI: Miguel Machado, Nicholas Smit, Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Krut Patel, Keagan Da Silva, Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Diogo Martins, Alexander Macey Miguel Machado, Nicholas Smit, Azher Andani, Miguel Stoman, Krut Patel, Keagan Da Silva, Conrad Greenshields, Francoise Stoman, Mubeen Tariq, Diogo Martins, Alexander Macey

AKIF: Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Dash, Sambit Pattanaik, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Rahatullah, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Sedik Sahak, Bilal Abdul, Ayubkhan Azizi Hardeep Virk, Debarchan Dash, Sambit Pattanaik, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Rahatullah, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Sedik Sahak, Bilal Abdul, Ayubkhan Azizi

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.