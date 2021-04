OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Portugal T10 - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips

OEI vs IR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Portugal T10 – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Oeiras vs Indian Royals, 10 PM IST, 28th April.

Oeiras vs Indian Royals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Portugal – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of OEI vs IR, ECS T10 Portugal, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Indian Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Oeiras vs Indian Royals, Online Cricket Tips Oeiras vs Indian Royals ECS T10 Portugal, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Portugal.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Portugal match toss between Oeiras vs Indian Royals will take place at 9:30 PM IST April 28 Wednesday.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Est dio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

OEI vs IR My Dream11 Team

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Jaswinder Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Muhammad Saad, Mohon M F Hussain, Ishwar Singh, Shayaddur Rahman.

Captain – Ishwar Singh, Vice-captain – Krut Patel.

OEI vs IR Probable Playing XIs

Oeiras Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Krut Patel, Paulo Buccimazza, Parth Joujant, Mohon M F Hussain, Amandeep, Shayaddur Rahman, Prince Maratha, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Indian Royals Sukhwinder Singh (C), Amandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Muhammad Saad, Syed Ali Naqi, Jaswinder Kumar, Ishwar Singh, Faisal Riaz, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Jatinder Singh.

OEI vs IR Squads

Oeiras Paulo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Sunil Kumar, John Foster, Mohon M F Hussain, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Shayaddur Rahman, Amandeep, Kumar Rohit, Parth Joujant, Kapil Surendrakumar, Salman Ahmed, Nishant Prakash, Prince Maratha, Muhammed Adnan, Ranjit Narayan, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande and Nishank Popat.

Indian Royals Syed Ali Naqi, Sukhwinder Singh (C), Jasbinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Muhammad Saad, Jatinder Singh, Manjeet Singh (WK), Ishwar Singh, Jaswinder Kumar, Yogesh Sharma, Sourabh Sandhu, Ahmadur Siddiqui, Faisal Riaz, Rohit Kumar, Harmolak Singh, Dhiraj Minhas, Abu Sufyan and Rajwinder Singh.

