Oeiras vs Libon Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 05:00 PM IST

Best players list of OES vs LSB, Oeiras Dream11 Team Player List, Libon Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Oeiras vs Lisbon Super Giants will take place at 04:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

OES vs LSB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Conrad Greenshields

Batsmen Miguel Machado (vc), Azher Andani (c), Anthony Chambers

All-rounders Harpreet Attri, Mubeen Tariq, Francoise Stoman

Bowlers Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Arsalan Naseem, Shivankar Sharma, Suman Bhowmik

OES vs LSB Probable XI

Oeiras: Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields , Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh(wk), Arslan Naseem, Diego Mendonca, Carlo Buccimazza, Lakshan Weerakoon

Lisbon Super Giants: Anupkumar Shrivastav (wk), Ankit Singh, Suman Bhowmik, Harpreet Attri, Rutulbhai Chaudhari, Atul Vaghela, Ronak Patel, Nirav Gabani, Sooraj Sukumaran, Arzun Singha, Vishalkumar Patel