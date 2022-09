OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Ostend Exiles vs 12 Stars CC: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For

OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, Ostend Exiles vs 12 Stars CC: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T10 Belgium 2022, Match 14, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

TOSS: The match toss between Ostend Exiles & 12 Stars CC will take place at 1:30 PM IST

Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

OEX vs STRC My Dream11 Team

Raja-Waqas Ali, Rajiv Sharma, Manpreet Sandhu, Arshvir Singh (c), Ehsanullah Babar (vc), Rounak Jain, Fawad Shinwari, Soheel Hussain, Tufail Ahmed, Ali Abbas, Amrullah Rodwal.

OEX vs STRC Probable XI

Ostend Exiles: Raja-Waqas Ali, Zoheeb Hussain, Manpreet Sandhu, Jabran Khan, Ehsanullah Babar, Waqar Diwan-Ali, Fawad Shinwari, Amin Gul Malikzai, Soheel Hussain(c), Ali Abbas, Zadran Fahad.

12 Stars CC: Rajiv Sharma, Aniruddha Choudhari, Arshvir Singh, Sazzad Hosen(c), Fakhar Zaman-I, Praneeth Vudikala, Rounak Jain, Paramjeet Singh-II, Nemish Mehta, Tufail Ahmed, Amrullah Rodwal.