‘Oh damn, what happened?…’: Abhishek Nayar breaks silence on Harleen Deol’s retired out move

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar breaks silence on Harleen Deol's retired out move. Have a look and find out.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is going on full of chaos and crazy moments. However, there was one more shocking incident that got viral in the WPL 2026. When a star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time. Harleen Deol was retired by Abhishek Nayar in the match against Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar break silence on Harleen Deol’s retired out move

However, UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar break silence on Harleen Deol’s retired out move and named it as the planned move. He also said that it was not taken suddenly during the match. Nayar also concluded that the team management had already discussed and informed the players as well about this shocking move, so it helps them to not get confused.

â€œIt wasn’t like a very spontaneous decision. The conversation started around the 12th over, when we first sent a message to Meg Lanning while they were batting together. I think post the time-out in the 14th over, Meg decided to have a word with Harleen as well. At that point of time, we had already communicated to Harleen that if we don’t get going in the 16th or 17th over, we will look for a change,â€ Nayar told reporters in the post-match press conference.

â€œI know from the outside it feels like, ‘oh damn, what happened?’ but when we reached the 17th over, we just felt we have the power, we wanted to make sure we gave them the opportunity in the game. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. In hindsight, the whole team felt like that was the right decision,â€ he added.

A true team player ðŸ¤

A composed knock in the chase ðŸ˜‡@imharleenDeol reflects on #UPWâ€™s maiden win of the season with Head Coach Abhishek Nayar ðŸ’› – by @ameyatilak #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvUPW pic.twitter.com/Snc7hePliG TRENDING NOW January 16, 2026

Abhishek Nayar praise Harleen Deol for his performance

â€œShe is a team player, she always thinks team first, Harleen second. So the conversations post that incident were more about how we can make a difference today. But it wasn’t a very tough conversation, so it was more about making sure she’s okay, and the stigma around [retired out], When people talk about it, and say, ‘oh, this has happened’ without knowing what’s happening. I think not only me, but a couple of the coaches and owners had conversations, but she was okay. I remember just after walking in, the first thing she said, ‘Sir, we can win this game’. It becomes very easy when you have a player who doesn’t think ‘me’ and thinks team,â€ he stated.