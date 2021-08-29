New Delhi: Team India suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the third Test match at Headingly Leeds after a dismal show from the batting unit. Captain Virat Kohli attended the press conference after India’s defeat where he addressed the media reporters. The Indian captain was asked several questions during the interaction regarding the Indian team’s performance.

A reporter stated that “England bowlers were bowling full and, on the pads, and when there was an opportunity to go on to the backfoot India seems to be missing out on a lot of runs,” as he asked Kohli’s opinion on the matter.

The Indian captain remained calm on the bizarre claim and replied ‘Okay Thanks’.

Remarkable self-control by @imVkohli. In a sense, it’s a classic Twitter moment. Person with zero knowledge & zero self-awareness tries to give random gyan to actual practitioner.pic.twitter.com/P3FoLVxllD Amit Varma (@amitvarma) August 28, 2021

The video of the conversation went viral on social media within few hours as the majority of Twitteratis hailed Kohli’s self-control after being asked that question.

England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level series 1-1 on Sunday as the Indian batters failed to produce a fightback on Day 4 and got bundled out in the second innings before Lunch.

Kohli, who was looking in decent touch, scored his first half-century in the last eight innings to end the drought but soon after reaching the mark, he once again edged the ball to the slip and was dismissed on 55.

India will play the fourth Test at the Oval from September 2 and Kohli has hinted at least one, if not two, among Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami could be rested.

“That’s bound to happen as it’s a logical and sensible thing to do. We don’t want to push individuals to a place where they break down and that conversation is important.

“We will have that conversation with individuals and you can’t expect that in a short turnaround like this guys can play four Test matches in a row. So we will assess who are the guys who will be given that many number of days to recover and be okay for the fifth one,” Kohli said in the post-match press conference.