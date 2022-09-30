Old Video Of Shoaib Akhtar Predicting Jasprit Bumrah’s Back Injury Goes Viral

New Delhi: Weeks before the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit Sharma’s India suffered a massive blow as ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup, as per reports. Bumrah has been struggling with injuries of late and did miss the recently concluded Asia Cup as well.

He was brought back into the Indian team for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa and played two games against the Aussies, however, he reportedly suffered a back stress fracture while training ahead of the first T20I against South Africa and was ruled out of the series. It is reported that Bumrah will need around 4-6 months to recover thus his participation in the marquee event is unlikely.

Indian bowling is one of the major concerns for India in the World Cup and the loss of Bumrah is a body blow to them. In the absence of Bumrah, India have lacked a death bowler who can turn the game on his head. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, India’s two big picks in death overs, have been hammered in the last few games.

Meanwhile, a video of former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar predicting Bumrah’s injury almost an year before has gone viral. Akhtar in the video said that that Bumrah’s unorthodox action will lead to career threatening back injuries.

“His (Bumrah’s) bowling is based on frontal action. Players with that action bowl with their backs and shoulder speed. We used to be side-on, and that used to compensate (for the pressure on the back). Front-on action has no compensation and with that action, when the back gives in, you can’t escape it irrespective of how much you try,” Akhtar had said a year ago on Sports Tak.

King @shoaib100mph ‘s one year old analysis about Bumrah’s action and back injury . Pindi boy is always on point. pic.twitter.com/n6JnCeN89q Usama Zafar (@Usama7) September 29, 2022

Citing the example of Ian Bishop and Shane Bond, Akhtar said that that India can’t play Jasprit Bumrah in all three formats, adding that Bumrah needs to manage his workload if he has to prolong his career. “I saw [Ian] Bishop struggling with his back, Shane Bond too, and both had frontal actions. Bumrah now needs to think in this way, ‘I played a match, took an off, and go to rehab’. He needs to manage. If you play him every match, in one year, he will completely break down. Play him three matches out of five and take him out. Bumrah will have to manage this one thing if he wants to last forever,” he added.