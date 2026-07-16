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Oliver Kahn backs Argentina to challenge Spain in blockbuster FIFA World Cup final

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has backed Spain as the favourites but believes Argentina are the only team capable of stopping them in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Published On Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Oliver Kahn backs Argentina to stop Spain in FIFA World Cup final

Oliver Kahn backs Argentina to stop Spain in FIFA World Cup final

Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes reigning champions Argentina are the only team capable of defeating Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, describing Lionel Scaloni’s side as ‘bulletproof’ ahead of Monday’s title clash.

Oliver Kahn explains why Argentina can deny Spain the FIFA World Cup title

Spain, under Luis de la Fuente, have emerged as one of the standout teams of the tournament, and Kahn admitted he had considered La Roja favourites even before the World Cup began.

For me, the Spanish team was the favourite team before the World Cup. I always asked myself, ‘Who and how can you beat Spain?’” Kahn, who is part of the Zee5 FIFA WC 2026 expert panel, replied to an IANS query in a virtual roundtable.

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The former Bayern Munich goalkeeper, however, believes Argentina possesses the qualities needed to halt Spain’s charge and retain the world title.

I think the only team that can do this in this World Cup is Argentina. These guys are very emotional, very aggressive, and have total conviction. They are a bulletproof team. They won the Copa America, won the World Cup in 2022, and they still have the superstar Messi playing between the lines,” he said.

If there is a team that can beat Spain, then it can be Argentina. Maybe it will even go to extra time. We can expect a great final and a battle of two systems with totally different tactical approaches,” he added.

Oliver Kahn says Spain are stringer than ever under Luis de la Fuente

Kahn also praised Spain’s evolution under De la Fuente, saying the current side is very different from the one that dominated world football through its possession-based tiki-taka era.

They further developed tiki-taka in the last 10 or 12 years. Luis de la Fuente has made some adaptations. They are playing more vertically and much more aggressively, with both full-backs always attacking. This is a totally different Spain than it was 10 years ago,” he said.

The 57-year-old highlighted Spain’s balance across the pitch, pointing to Rodri’s influence in midfield and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal’s ability to decide matches. “They have two outstanding players with Rodri in midfield and the genius player Yamal, who can decide a game at every moment,” Kahn added.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will see Spain take on Argentina on Monday, July 20, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford. Spain are chasing their second world title after lifting the trophy in 2010, while Argentina are aiming to become back-to-back world champions after their triumph in Qatar in 2022.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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