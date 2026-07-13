IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Oliver Kahn predicts France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, reveals key to victory

Oliver Kahn predicts France vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, reveals key to victory

Oliver Kahn backs France to beat Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, highlighting the crucial midfield battle, smart pressing and goalkeepers' role in deciding the blockbuster clash.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 13, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Published On Jul 13, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 13, 2026, 02:45 PM IST

Oliver Kahn backs France to edge Spain in World Cup semi-final

Oliver Kahn backs France to edge Spain in World Cup semi-final

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches the semi-final stage legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn picked France as the strongest contender for the FIFA World Cup trophy, calling the Les Blues “the most complete side“.

France hold slight advantage over Spain, says Oliver Kahn ahead of semi-final

France are set to take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 first semi-final on July 15 at the Dallas stadium. The two teams will face each other for the second time in the final stages of the World Cup after the round of 16 won by Les Bleus (3-1) in 2006.

Kahn gave France a slight edge while acknowledging how closely matched the remaining teams are. “If I had to pick one team based purely on what we’ve seen so far, I would probably say France. They look the most complete side in terms of balance, depth and their ability to win games in different ways. But the margins between these four teams are extremely small, and any one of them is capable of lifting the World Cup,” Kahn said on Zee5.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Previewing the last four, Kahn described Spain vs France as “one of the most fascinating tactical battles” of the tournament, with Spain’s possession-based approach coming up against France’s devastating counter-attacking game.

He said, “The team that controls the midfield without sacrificing its defensive structure will have the upper hand. Semi-finals are often decided by fine margins rather than sustained dominance.”

Oliver Kahn explain how Spain can break down France’s solid defence

On how Spain can break down France’s compact defence, Kahn stressed patience and balance. “Spain have to stay patient but purposeful. They need to move the ball quickly, create overloads and maintain strong defensive balance because France are one of the best teams in transition.

The German great also believes the battle in midfield will determine the outcome, “It’s not about pressing constantly – it’s about pressing intelligently. Whichever side controls the central areas and prevents the opposition from playing through the middle will probably control the game.

Drawing on his own experience, Kahn highlighted the growing influence of goalkeepers in modern football. “Modern goalkeepers are effectively the first attackers as well as the last defendersâ€¦ One good decision, or one mistake from a goalkeeper can completely change the outcome. The best teams stick to their game plan. They don’t panic, stay emotionally disciplined and continue making good decisions under pressure.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

‘This is what dreams are made of…’: Reece James ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina

‘This is what dreams are made of…’: Reece James ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina
Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez fire Argentina past Switzerland into FIFA World Cup Semi-finals

Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez fire Argentina past Switzerland into FIFA World Cup Semi-finals
Jude Bellingham brace powers England past Norway into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-finals

Jude Bellingham brace powers England past Norway into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-finals
Christian Vieri warns England about ‘Unbeatable’ Erling Haaland before Norway World Cup quarterfinal

Christian Vieri warns England about ‘Unbeatable’ Erling Haaland before Norway World Cup quarterfinal

Latest News

New coach alert? Yuvraj Singh gives a big hint to train Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Stephen Fleming and CSK parts ways after 17 years

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selection after India's T20I defeats

Ravi Shastri lauds Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Goud after huge achievement at Lord's

Reece James ready for England's World Cup semi-final vs Argentina

Yastika Bhatia stars as India tighten grip on Lord's Test vs England

Editor's Pick

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy

Sanjay Manjrekar slams IPL-based selections after India’s T20I collapse, urges BCCI to rethink strategy
Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling

Mohammad Kaif slams Team India management over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson handling
Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India’s squads after injury setbacks

Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India’s squads after injury setbacks
Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India

Harry Brook, Jos Buttler rewrite RECORD books with 233 run stand as England scored 257 vs India
WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer

WATCH: Jos Buttler SURPASSES Virat Kohli after blazing 131, England star becomes third-highest T20I run-scorer
Samson IN, Vaibhav OUT! India make two changes as Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl in final T20I against England

Samson IN, Vaibhav OUT! India make two changes as Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl in final T20I against England