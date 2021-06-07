Ollie Robinson, the 27-year-old English debutant, made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Soon after the first Test between England and New Zealand ended in a draw, the England Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Robinson for his racist and sexist tweets that he made back in 2012-2013. Moments after Robinson was handed his maiden Test cap, his old tweets surfaced in social space and became the talking point.

The ECB’s statement said that Robinson would not be up for selection for the second Test and would leave the team straightaway.

“England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation following historic tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013,” the ECB said in a statement on Sunday.

Robinson, who picked up seven wickets and scored 42 runs in the first essay, had a decent debut at Lords.

After the game, England skipper Joe Root hailed Robinson: “He’s (Robinson) contributed well with the bat, his performance with the ball was excellent. He’s showed high levels of skill and he’s definitely got the game that can be successful in Test cricket.”

Root also mentioned that whatever has happened off the field involving the debutant is not acceptable in cricket. Root also claimed that Robinson addressed the dressing room and showed a lot of remorse. “But in regards to the stuff that’s happened off the field, it’s not acceptable within our game. We all know that. He addressed the dressing room straight away. He obviously spoke to you guys and other media outlets straight away, fronted up to it. He showed a lot of remorse from that point onwards. You can see it’s very genuine from how he’s been around the group and the team,” he added.

Robinson had earlier issued a clarification following the stir. “I want to make it clear that I’m not racist and I’m not sexist. I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks. I was thoughtless and irresponsible, and regardless of my state of mind at the time, my actions were inexcusable. Since that period, I have matured as a person and fully regret the tweets.”