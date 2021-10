Assad Vala-led Papua New Guinea have had the most amazing journey among all the teams in the tournament. Before heading to the start of the global qualifiers for the T20 World Cup, they had lost 8 matches. But they spun the wheel of fortune and turned the tables and how. They played out of their skin to end up in the final of the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers. They were the table-toppers of Group B which consisted of Scotland, Netherlands and Namibia and became the first team to qualify for this mega event. It is their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance and is definitely a team to watch out for.