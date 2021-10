This is the last game of Group B and Oman in the first game of this group got off to a thumping start as they beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. In the next game, however, against a stronger opponent Bangladesh, they went down by 26 runs. Scotland, on the other hand, will be high on confidence as they beat Bangladesh in their opening encounter and followed it up with another win against Papua New Guinea. Oman have a superior net run rate than Scotland while the Scottish team has been unbeatable so far. Can Oman put another spirited performance here and advance to the Super 12? Or will Scotland emerge victorious again?