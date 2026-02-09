T20 World Cup 2026: Oman’s Aamir Kaleem scripts history, become oldest player ever to…

Oman all-rounder Aamir Kaleem becomes the oldest player to feature in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history during the 2026 tournament.

Oman cricketer Aamir Kaleem

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 delivered yet another memorable moment on Monday when Oman’s veteran all-rounder Aamir Kaleem stepped onto the field against Zimbabwe at the SSC Ground in Colombo, becoming the oldest player to feature in a Men’s T20 World Cup match.

The 44-year-old left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler achieved the historic milestone at 44 years and 81 days, surpassing the previous record held by former Hong Kong captain Ryan Campbell (44 years and 30 days) from the 2016 edition.

Sikandar Raza wins toss, Zimbabwe opt to bowl

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to field first in the Group B clash. Oman entered the match with confidence following strong showings in warm-up games and with a core of experienced players hoping to make an impact in the expanded 20-team tournament.

Aamir Kaleem: Breaking age barriers at 44

Aamir Kaleem’s appearance underlined the beauty of the T20 World Cup format expansion, giving long-serving Associate nation players a chance to shine on the global stage. The milestone is a testament to his enduring passion, fitness, and dedication to cricket.

Born on November 20, 1981, in Karachi, Pakistan, Kaleem moved to Oman and gained citizenship in 2010. He made his international debut in the ACC Trophy Elite and has since become a cornerstone of Oman cricket.

A long & inspiring international journey

Kaleem was part of Oman’s maiden T20 World Cup squad in 2016 and has featured in multiple Asia Cup qualifiers and World Cup qualification campaigns. His presence continues to inspire younger cricketers from Associate nations.

Career stats & recent performances

ODIs: 15 matches, 160 runs, 18 wickets

15 matches, 160 runs, 18 wickets T20Is: 54 matches, 718 runs (strike rate 112.53, including two half-centuries), 48 wickets

In 2025, Kaleem picked up five wickets across three Asia Cup matches despite modest batting returns. Just before the World Cup, he produced a match-winning knock of 80 off 47 balls in a warm-up game against Sri Lanka A.

At 44, Aamir Kaleem remains a shining example of how dedication, skill, and fitness can keep a player competing at the highest level.

