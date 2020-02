OMN vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Oman v Qatar at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman 9:30 PM IST:

OMN vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

The T20 tournament is part of the qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Asia Cup. Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar (Group A) and Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (Group B) are the eight participating teams. The winner of the tournament will enter the final qualifying tournament to be held in Malaysia.

TOSS – The toss between Oman and Qatar will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman

Oman: Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Suraj Kumar (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aamir Kaleem, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Sanuth

Qatar: Mohammed Rizlan(w), Tamoor Sajjad, Iqbal Hussain(c), Mohammed Nadeem, Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Musawar Shah, Saqlain Arshad, Imran Ashraf, Nouman Sarwar ,Imal Liyanage, Gayan Munaweera, Khurram Shahzad, Awais Malik

