OMN-W vs GR-W Dream11 Team Prediction Oman Women vs Germany Women 3rd T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Captain

Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Oman Women vs Germany Women, 3rd T20I – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match OMN-W vs GR-W at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Ministry Turf 1): In the third T20I today, Germany will be aiming to close out the four-match series. They already have an unassailable 2-0 lead by virtue of their victories in the first two matches. They scored 172/1 in the first T20I before bundling out their hosts for 57. In the second T20I, they kept Oman to 99/8 during an innings that saw the home team losing four of their batters to run-outs. They overhauled the target in 17.3 overs for a six-wicket win.

TOSS – The toss between Oman Women and Germany Women will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

OMN-W vs GR-W My Dream11 Team

Christina Gough (captain), Yashika Verma (vice-captain), Sakshi Shetty, Vaishali Jesrani, Milena Beresford, Janet Ronalds, Fiza Javed, Anna Healey, Bhakti Shetty, Snehal Nair, Emma Bargna

OMN-W vs GR-W SQUADS

Oman Women: Vaishali Jesrani (captain), Fiza Javed, Sakshi Shetty, Nikhita Jagadish, Yashika Verma, Hina Javed, Anshita Tiwari, Snehal Nair, Priyanka Mendonca, Bhakti Shetty, Anaya Shetty, Hira Javed, Sameera Khan, and Sani-e-Zehra.

Germany Women: Anuradha Doddaballapur (captain), Emma Bargna, Milena Beresford, Anne Bierwisch, Stephanie Frohnmayer, Christina Gough, Anna Healey, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton, Antonia Meyenborg, Selina Meyenborg, Janet Ronalds, Karthika Vijayaraghavan, Peris Wadenpohl, and Verena Stolle.

