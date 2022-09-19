New Delhi: On this day, back in 2007, Yuvraj Singh recorded his name in history forever during India’s match against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup held in South Africa. The batter smashed Stuart Broad for six gigantic sixes and recorded the fastest ever T201 half century.

Team India went on to win the T20 World Cup 2007 and Yuvraj Singh played a crucial role throughout the tournament for Men in Blue. He was one of the most vital assets and contributed with the bat, and ball and also as an excellent fielder.

The historic moment was the byproduct of a verbal altercation between Yuvraj Singh and Andrew Flintoff. Team India won the toss and decide to bat first. During the 18th over Men in Blue were batting on 171/3 with Yuvraj and MS Dhoni on the crease.

Before the beginning of the 18th over Yuvraj got involved in an argument with Andrew Flintoff which acted as the perfect boost for the left-hander. Then rest was history as Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for 6 humongous sixes in the 19th over.

Yuvraj hit the first ball of the 19th over, over deep mid-wicket. The next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over the deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. He recorded the fastest ever T20I half century in just 12 balls and it is a record that is yet to be broken.

India scored 218 runs in the match and went on to win it by 18 runs. It was the final push from Yuvraj Singh’s knock that helped Team India win that match.