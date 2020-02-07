It was on February 7, 1999 that former India legspinner Anil Kumble etched his name in cricketing history. Kumble, playing a Test against Pakistan at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla became only the second bowler after Jim Laker to claim all 10 wickets in an innings and bowl India to a famous win over their arch-rivals for the first time in 19 years.

After a gap of 12 years, Pakistan toured India in the middle of political tensions between the two nations to play two Tests. Pakistan won the first Test in Chennai and drew first blood, overcoming a heroic effort from Sachin Tendulkar and headed to Delhi hoping to secure back-to-back Test series wins on Indian soil. But Kumble smashed their chances by producing the best figures by an Indian bowler in a Test innings.

Chasing an improbable target of 420, Kumble ran through the batting order and claimed 10/74. Pakistan had gotten off to a solid start, with openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi adding 101 for the first wicket, but once Afridi edged Kumble to wicketkeeper, it triggered a slide. Ijaz Ahmed was out LBW first ball and Inzamam Ul Haq played on. Mohammed Yusuf endured a second ball duck before Moin Khan edged to Sourav Ganguly at slips.

Once Anwar was lapped up by VVS Laxman, it was all but over for Pakistan, who had crumbled to 128/6. Wasim Akram put up a lower-order resistance with 37 but it wasn’t enough as Kumble took little to wrap up the innings. With fast bowlers Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad bowling deliberate wides to ensure Kumble’s feat, the legspinner created history when he had Akram caught at shot-leg by Laxman to hand India a 212-run win.