On This Day in 2005, December 10: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Most Test Centuries Record

On This Day in 2005, December 10: Sachin Tendulkar broke former India opener Sunil Gavaskar’s long-standing record of most Test centuries with a hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi against Sri Lanka in the second Test. It was a much-anticipated record that Gavaskar held for 22 years and the buzz was evident among the fans at the ground on a winter day.

When Tendulkar got there, chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ could be heard from a distance as the crowd went berserk. He was made to wait for a year which was not good according to his standards as he was not in the best of form during the 2004-2006 phase. His place in the side was also questioned during that period and was also booed by the Mumbai crowd where he had got 1 off 21 balls.

During that knock, Tendulkar initially found the going difficult against Muttiah Muralitharan. But once he saw off the early phase, he went on to score freely.

The moment also became special as Gavaskar was present at the stadium and personally congratulated Sachin and said that he was happy that a fellow Indian had broken the record. The moment was also special because Sachin had his long-time friend and opening partner Sourav Ganguly at the other end.

Fans would remember, it was this period when he was having trouble with a tennis elbow injury. Hence, this century in Delhi was even more important as it helped him get some confidence back.

Three years after the Delhi ton, Tendulkar went on to become the leading run-getter of all-time in Tests.

Sachin also went on to become a World Cup-winner in 2011 and retired as one of the most decorated cricketers of all-time – if not the most.