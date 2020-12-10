On This Day in 2005, December 10: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Most Test Centuries Record

On This Day in 2005, December 10: Sachin Tendulkar broke former India opener Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing record of most Test centuries with a hundred at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi against Sri Lanka in the second Test. It was a much-anticipated record that Gavaskar held for 22 years and the buzz was evident among the fans at the ground on a winter day. <p></p> <p></p>When Tendulkar got there, chants of 'Sachin, Sachin' could be heard from a distance as the crowd went berserk. He was made to wait for a year which was not good according to his standards as he was not in the best of form during the 2004-2006 phase. His place in the side was also questioned during that period and was also booed by the Mumbai crowd where he had got 1 off 21 balls. <p></p> <p></p>During that knock, Tendulkar initially found the going difficult against Muttiah Muralitharan. But once he saw off the early phase, he went on to score freely. <p></p> <p></p>The moment also became special as Gavaskar was present at the stadium and personally congratulated Sachin and said that he was happy that a fellow Indian had broken the record. The moment was also special because Sachin had his long-time friend and opening partner Sourav Ganguly at the other end. <p></p> <p></p>Fans would remember, it was this period when he was having trouble with a tennis elbow injury. Hence, this century in Delhi was even more important as it helped him get some confidence back. <p></p> <p></p>Three years after the Delhi ton, Tendulkar went on to become the leading run-getter of all-time in Tests. <p></p> <p></p>Sachin also went on to become a World Cup-winner in 2011 and retired as one of the most decorated cricketers of all-time - if not the most. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;