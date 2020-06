On This Day: Kapil Dev Led India to It's First WC Triumph Defeating Two-Time Champs West Indies

Thirty-seven years ago, Kapil Dev and his men stunned the world as they went on to beat favourites and two-time World Cup champs West Indies to lift the coveted World Cup for the first time in 1983 at the Lord’s. Who can forget the visuals of Kapil holding the trophy in the Lord’s balcony? It was also a memorable victory because very few gave Indians a chance to beat the then West Indies side, which was full of stars.

West Indies won the toss and considering they had the pace battery to trouble any lineup in the world, opted to field first. India got off to a disastrous start as they lost Sunil Gavaskar early for two runs. Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil got starts but could not carry on as India lost their last seven wickets for merely 93 runs and were bundled out for a paltry 183 runs, which never looked enough. For India, Srikkanth with 38 was the top-scorer as Andy Roberts picked up three wickets.

West Indies were expected to cruise to their third WC title, but Kapil’s men had other ideas. West Indies started losing wickets at regular intervals trying to force the pace of the match and in no time were reduced to 76 for six and that is when India started believing the impossible.

Eventually, they were bowled out for 140 runs as India won the match by 43 runs. Amarnath and Madan Lal were the pick of the Indian bowlers as they picked three wickets apiece to help India clinch an unlikely win and become World Champions. Amarnath bagged the man of the match for his all-round show. It was his second consecutive Man of the Match award after he starred for India in their win against England in the semis as well.

After the shock loss to India, West Indies captain Clive Lloyd stepped down as captain.