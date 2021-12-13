New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s potential as a captain is not disputed in any way. From being promoted from a vice captain to become India’s limited over captain, Rohit has come a long way. Strong wrists, immaculate timing and aggressive batting makes him one of the best modern day strikers of the cricket ball.

On this day in 2017, Rohit Sharma scored his third double century in his career. He made a cautious start by negating the new ball factor. Right after he touched the three figure mark, Rohit got into beast mode as he started striking in all areas of the ground. His unbeaten 208 was a testimony to the fact whenever Rohit Sharma scores a hundred, a double hundred is round the corner.

Recently, BCCI posted a video reminding the knock of this brilliant innings. It is noteworthy that the commentators were referring to him as a ‘magician’ during the innings as scoring three double hundreds in ODI’s is no mean feat.

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2017@ImRo45 registered his third double hundred in ODIs – an unbeaten 2⃣0⃣8⃣, creaming 1⃣3⃣ fours & 1⃣2⃣ sixes. 💪 🔝 #TeamIndia Relive that scintillating knock against Sri Lanka 📽️👇 BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

The innings came under immense pressure as India started the series in a disastrous manner as they lost the first ODI by 7 wickets with 178 balls to spare. In the first ODI at Dharamsala, the hosts were unable to cop up with the swinging deliveries by the Sri Lankan bowlers as they got bowled out at mere 112. This double century is a testimony of an incredible comeback by team India and their stand in captain at that time.