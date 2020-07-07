Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 39th birthday today. The man credited with changing the face of Indian cricket has been absent from the action for almost a year now but he continues to be a red-hot topic of debate across the media sphere.

His legions of fans had already started wishing Dhoni on the eve of his birthday with #HappyBirthdayDhoni becoming a top trend on Twitter.

Dhoni made his debut as a hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman before being handed the responsibility of shepherding Indian cricket into a new era post the 2007 ODI World Cup disaster. And viola, the man with the midas touch delivered instantly, as he led a young Indian team to title win at the inaugural ICC World T20 in South Africa.

He then led them to the 2011 ODI World Cup title and then completed the set of ICC trophies with another triumph at the Champions Trophy in 2013, thus becoming the only captain in the history to have won all major global tournaments.

Several cricketers – past and current – are sending their birthday wishes to Dhoni on Twitter.

Here’s a selection of top Happy Birthday MS Dhoni tweets.

Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/T9Bj7G32BI Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2020

Happy birthday to @msdhoni ..a true leader who led from front ,a true Brother who stands for his real brothers. A true fighter till the last ball in play.thanks a lot brother for such great moments with me..loved every advise given to me nd team..#Respect #india #cricket #love pic.twitter.com/tkSkMDskaU Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) July 7, 2020

An inspiration to millions of people around the world and one of my biggest role models. Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni sir.#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/TEg9vNWEsn Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) July 7, 2020

Top class keeper. The best finisher this game has seen. Above all, a captain who led from the front & through his own conduct gave his team a deep rooted confidence that they could win on the big night. A true Indian great! Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 7, 2020

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Here’s wishing MS Dhoni a very happy birthday.